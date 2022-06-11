You can soon avail Aadhaar card-related services from home. Here's how

Aadhaar-related services, like linking your phone number to Aadhaar, updating other information etc, can soon be done in the comfort of your home as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to provide doorstep services. This means that you will not be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing these services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}