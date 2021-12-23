A new expressway link will be constructed to connect Delhi and Lucknow, which is expected to reduce commute time between the two cities to three and a half hours, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

"We have made a plan to connect Delhi and Lucknow," he said.

Gadkari said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new expressway link will be held in the next 10-12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The minister, during the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS) on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, further said that this is the beginning of a new era of smart and green highways in India.

"After completion of the new expressway (link), we will be able to complete the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in three and a half hours," claimed Gadkari.

Intelligent transport system

Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated an intelligent transport system on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to minimize traffic woes and enhance safety of commuters.

Gadkari said India needs to improve its road engineering as every year, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in 5 lakh accidents across the country.

"It is a great event in the history of Indian infrastructure(development)," the Road Transport and Highways minister said on the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS).

He said the ITS is a revolutionary state-of-the-art technology that will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, prompting efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reducing travel time as well as enhancing safety and comfort of commuters.

Inauguration of highway projects

Gadkari also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three National Highway projects worth ₹755 crore in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

While inaugurating the national highway projects, Gadkari said they will help the sugarcane farmers to easily transport their agriculture products to sugar mills and markets. This will also help in increasing their income.

The minister formally inaugurated the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and dedicate it to the nation, which was opened for the public in April this year. The expressway cuts the travel time between the two cities to just 45 minutes from the earlier two-and-a-half hours.

With inputs from agencies.

