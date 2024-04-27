‘You cannot become a CEO in America if…’: US Envoy Garcetti lauds Indian-origin CEOs
US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti praises Indian origin CEOs leading top US companies like Microsoft, Google, and Starbucks. He mentions the increasing number of Indian immigrants becoming CEOs in the US, highlighting the success stories of Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and others.
US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti recently hailed Indian origin CEOs leading top US companies like Microsoft, Googe and Starbucks. He also shared that there was an old joke that you could not become a CEO in the US if you are an Indian and how it has been reversed now.
