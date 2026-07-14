Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that fuel alone cannot be blamed for lower fuel efficiency as several other factors influence a vehicle's performance adding the average car owner cannot accurately measure their vehicle's fuel efficiency on their own and should rely on tests conducted by authorised dealers.

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His response came amid growing concerns over the impact of E20 petrol on vehicle mileage.

Speaking to ABP News on Monday, Gadkari was asked about complaints from several car owners who claim their vehicles have delivered lower mileage after switching to E20 petrol. Citing a personal example, the interviewer said her car's fuel efficiency in city driving had dropped from around 11 kmpl to nearly 7 kmpl after using E20 fuel.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is E20 petrol and how does it differ from regular petrol? ⌵ E20 petrol is a blend of standard petrol and 20% ethanol, making it an environmentally friendly fuel. It is part of India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 2 Why are some car owners experiencing lower mileage with E20 petrol? ⌵ Some car owners report lower mileage because E20 petrol contains less energy than conventional petrol, which may lead to a slight reduction in fuel economy, typically around 3% to 5%. However, other factors like driving habits and vehicle maintenance also play a role. 3 How can vehicle owners accurately measure their fuel efficiency with E20 petrol? ⌵ Vehicle owners cannot accurately measure fuel efficiency solely using dashboard readings. A precise assessment can only be made with specialized equipment available at authorized service centers. 4 Should I be concerned about engine damage from using E20 petrol? ⌵ No, there is currently no scientific evidence to suggest that E20 petrol causes engine damage. Extensive testing was conducted before its introduction, and concerns are often based on misinformation. 5 What factors influence vehicle mileage besides the type of petrol used? ⌵ Mileage is influenced by several factors including driving style, traffic conditions, road quality, tyre pressure, vehicle servicing, and overall engine condition, and not just the type of fuel used.

In response, Gadkari questioned how the mileage had been measured. When told it was based on the vehicle's dashboard display, he said such readings alone were not sufficient to determine actual fuel efficiency.

'Mileage cannot be accurately measured through the dashboard' Gadkari said consumers cannot accurately measure a vehicle's mileage at home or solely by relying on the dashboard display. "A precise assessment can only be carried out using specialised equipment available at authorised service centres," he said, adding that it would be incorrect to conclude that E20 petrol was responsible for lower mileage based only on dashboard readings.

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The minister, however, acknowledged that ethanol has a lower calorific value than conventional petrol, which means vehicles running on E20 fuel could experience a slight reduction in fuel efficiency.

He stressed that the difference is generally marginal and that mileage is influenced by several other factors, including driving style, traffic conditions, road quality, tyre pressure, vehicle servicing and engine condition.

'No scientific evidence of engine damage' Addressing concerns over engine performance, Gadkari said there was no scientific evidence so far to suggest that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines.

The minister said the government introduced E20 fuel only after extensive testing and consultations with experts.

He urged consumers not to draw conclusions based on claims circulating on social media and said the decision was taken only after a detailed technical evaluation.

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