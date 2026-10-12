‘You got Dharmendra Pradhan; why are you after CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation now?’ Ramdas Athawale asks CJP

Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale referred to Dharmendra Pradhan while criticising demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking during a visit to Anantnag district in South Kashmir on 11 October. His remarks linked the NEET paper leak protests with the election controversy.

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Athawale addressed members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had protested over the NEET examination paper leaks. He said that they had demanded Pradhan’s resignation during that controversy.

Athawale claimed Pradhan’s resignation had been accepted and all their demands had been met. He then questioned why the satirical group was now joining protests concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Ramdas Athawale question CJP's demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? ⌵ Athawale said CJP had earlier demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy and claimed its demands had been met. He questioned why the group was now seeking the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. 2 What did Ramdas Athawale say about Gyanesh Kumar resigning over vote-chori allegations? ⌵ Athawale said Gyanesh Kumar did not need to resign over the ‘vote chori’ allegations. He also rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations. 3 What were CJP's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about? ⌵ CJP’s agitation called for Kumar’s resignation and was linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Protesters also raised claims of ‘vote chori’. 4 How did Athawale describe the Election Commission amid the vote-chori controversy? ⌵ Athawale said the Election Commission works independently and transparently. He argued that political parties should not assess election bodies differently depending on election results. 5 Did Ramdas Athawale oppose peaceful protests against the Election Commission? ⌵ Athawale acknowledged peaceful protest as a democratic right but warned against violence. He said authorities would maintain law and order.

“Aapne Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa maanga, Modi ji ne isteefa le liya aur saari maangein aapki poori kar di. Ab Gyanesh Kumar ke is maamle mein padne ki aapko kya zaroorat hai,” he said.

A rough English translation means, "You demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. His resignation was accepted, and all your demands were met. What is the need for you to get involved in this issue concerning Gyanesh Kumar now?”

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“Gyanesh Kumar ji does not need to resign over the ‘vote chori’ allegations," he added.

Athawale criticised groups that sought officials' resignations whenever an issue arose. His comments suggested that he considered the earlier NEET demands settled.

Athawale also rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘vote chori’. He questioned whether the ruling side should make similar claims about Gandhi’s election victory.

He argued that Congress' victories could face accusations of fake votes. According to him, political parties should not judge election bodies differently, depending on the results.

According to the MP, the Election Commission works independently and transparently. He argued that protests against routine changes to voter lists had run counter to democratic norms.

He accepted peaceful protest as a democratic right. But he also warned against violence. He said authorities would maintain law and order.

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Meeting with CJI Rahul Gandhi has called for an Opposition march to the Supreme Court on Monday, 12 October. INDIA bloc parties, youth groups, civil society organisations and citizens are expected to participate.

Opposition leaders planned to meet Chief Justice Surya Kant between 4 PM and 5 PM. The scheduled leaders included Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, according to ANI.

Also Read | CJI Surya Kant rejects meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

However, CJI Surya Kant has revealed that he won’t be able to meet the opposition leaders. At the same time, he refused to disclose the actual reason behind it.

“I’d request you to ask them to disclose the content of that letter. I’d like to maintain the confidentiality of that letter,” he told reporters.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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