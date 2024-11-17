‘You have failed Manipur…,’ Congress Kharge slams PM Modi over ‘mob’ violence in state

Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi for the violence in Manipur, claiming the BJP's divisive politics exacerbates the crisis.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Imphal: Charred remains of goods following demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district
Imphal: Charred remains of goods following demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district(PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed PM Narendra Modi for Manipur ‘mob’ violence noting that the state is “undergoing unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence.”

Posting on X, he said, “We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics. At least 17 people have lost their lives since November 7. New districts are being added to the list of strife-torn regions and the fire is spilling over to bordering NE states.”

“You have failed Manipur — a beautiful border state. Even if you visit Manipur in future, people of the state will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves, and never set foot in their state to heal their miseries and find a solution,” he added

The Congress party also posted a video on its X handle, captioning it as ‘the forgotten state’.

Why would the Prime Minister go to Nigeria but not to Manipur where innocent women and children are being killed because they are Hindu. Is the Hindutva practiced by Modi and advocated by us?, add Subramanian Swamy

On Saturday night, angry crowds attacked the homes and properties of several public representatives, including Ministers and MLAs, in Imphal. To control the situation, police used tear gas to disperse the mob. Security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, were sent to Imphal to increase security in the town. They also conducted flag marches. During the effort to disperse the crowd, eight people were injured.

So far, Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses".

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

 

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
