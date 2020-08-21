In a tweet today, Suresh Raina shared the letter of appreciation sent in by the Prime Minister with a caption which read, "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country’s PM. Thank you PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude."

In the letter, PM Modi recognised Raina's achievements and said, "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field."

Reminiscing the 2011 World Cup final, in particular, the Prime Minister said, "India can never forget your inspiring role during the 2011 World Cup."

"Your fighting spirit can motivate many youngsters. During your cricketing career, you sometimes faced setbacks including injuries but every time you overcame these challenges, thanks to your tenacity. At the same time, Suresh Raina will always be synonymous with team spirit. You played not for personal glory but for the glory of your team and the glory of India,"PM said.





