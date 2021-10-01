The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up a farmers' body over a plea seeking directions to allow it to stage a ‘satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar and said that the protesting farmers have "strangulated" the entire city.

“You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come inside and start protest here again," said a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, adding that there is no purpose of protests if the farmers come to courts.

The apex court noted that protesting farmers are obstructing traffic, blocking trains and national highways and said that this "coaxing should stop".

It said the citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and there has to be some “balanced approach". The bench asked the petitioners whether they take permission from the residents of the area if they are “happy" with their protest.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ – a body of farmers and agriculturists – and its president seeking directions to the concerned authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the body at the Jantar Mantar for organising peaceful and non-violent ‘Satyagraha'.

“You want Satyagrah, no problem. But why have you approached court? And if you have approached the court then trust the court. The challenge to three farm laws is already pending before the court then what's the need of Satyagrah?" the court said.

"Once you have made up your mind and approached the court then what is the need of protest? Are you protesting against the judicial system?" it added.

The counsel argued that the courts will examine the validity of the farm laws.

“Your issue is only that repeal those three laws. You have filed a writ petition before the high court. Once you have made up your mind and have approached the court and having done that, thereafter you cannot say that you will continue with the protest. What is the purpose of this," the bench asked.

The petitioner’s counsel said the farmers are holding a peaceful protest.

“What is this peaceful protest? You block trains, you block highways and then you say your protest is peaceful and without causing any harm to the public," the bench said.

Kisan Mahapanchayat told the Bench that it is not part of the group of protesters which have blocked the roads in Delhi-NCR and also the roads were blocked by the police and not the farmers.

The bench asked the farmers' body to file an affidavit that they are not part of the farmers' protest blocking the national highways by Monday.

It asked the petitioner to serve an advance copy of the plea to the central agency and also to the office of the Attorney General.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

