‘You know what…’: After Kolkata hospital rape & murder, another doctor in Bardhaman threatened with ‘same consequences’

  • A male patient, in an inebriated state, entered the emergency ward of Bhatar State General Hospital in Purba Bardhaman on Friday night and threatened the lady doctor that she would face the same consequence that a trainee medic had experienced in a Kolkata hospital if his treatment was delayed.

Updated12 Aug 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Federation of Resident Doctors Association members hold placards as they call for a nationwide strike demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Monday.
Federation of Resident Doctors Association members hold placards as they call for a nationwide strike demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Monday.

After the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, a shocking incident has surfaced in Purba Bardhaman district, where a male patient allegedly threatened a female doctor with the “same consequences” if his treatment was delayed.

The male patient, in an inebriated state, entered the emergency ward of the Bhatar State General Hospital in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Friday night and threatened the lady doctor that she would face the same consequence that a trainee medic had experienced in a Kolkata hospital.

“You know what happened at RG Kar Hospital? I will do it here,” the accused said.

 

On Saturday, August 10, doctors and nurses of the state-run hospital held a demonstration over the threat.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a Purba Bardhaman district health official said: “The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed. As part of her duty and medical ethics, the doctor did not stop the treatment, and she discussed the matter with other staffers.”

“….they came in a group to the CMOH office and demanded punishment of the man and security for the health personnel,” the official added.

The accused, identified as Susanta Roy, has been arrested by the police. Roy is a civic volunteer working under the local police.

RG Kar Hospital case

The semi-naked body of the trainee medic was found inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday morning.

A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was murdered. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case.

The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, has led to widespread outrage and protests across the nation.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday launched a nationwide strike as members gathered outside various hospitals across the country, demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:21 PM IST
