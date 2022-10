A simple question on the social media site can soon become a trend and same happened with leading snacks manufacturing company Hershey India.

The firm on October 7 posted a question on its Twitter handle and wrote, "You know someone is #NuttyForYou when they _______ " ending it with #SayItWithAKiss.

Soon after, leading brands started answering on the tweet and every time with a twist.

Like Eros Now compared it with a famous romatic song from Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa. It wrote, "When they say 'Raanjhanaa hua main tera kaun tere bin mera' instead of I love you! #Raanjhanaa #ErosNow #SayItWithAKiss"

Responding back, Hershey's India wrote, "And for cute, special moments like this, HERSHEY’S KISSES Hazelnut ‘N’ Cookies make them better❤️ #SayItWithAKiss #NuttyForYou"

Same took place with OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, which filled the blanks by writing, "they wait for you to binge every new release together."

Burger King India filled it by writing, "Share their #Whopper 🍔 with you."

"Create a separate playlist for those special moments with you..." was the reply of Ganna.

Nivea filled it by writing, "when they surprise you with your favourite skincare products."

Shoppers Stop responded: "give you the most unexpected gift"

Travel site planner Cleartrip wrote: "When they keep asking you to plan trips together."

IndiaFirst Life Insurance wrote, "...secure your future together! Kyunki ab pyaar ko next level le jaana certain hai!"

...secure your future together!

boAt responded: "When they complete the lyrics with you"

Fastrack replied: "Share the same dating quirks as you"

Uber wrote: "When they say text when you reach"

When they say “text when you reach 🤭

MakeMyTrip replied: "Bungee-jumped even if they were scared of heights, only to check it off the bucket list."

Apart from firms, there were may other social media users who responded accordingly.

With this trending tweet garnering over 203 retweets and 9 quotes in just hours, it proves brands do try to convince each other and lend a supporting hand in one's initiative.