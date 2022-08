Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for playing ‘Thor’ in the Marvel comic universe, congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her marvellous victory at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A Twitter user by the name Saurabh Sinha (@sinha_saurabh08) had tagged Chris Hemsworth quoting Mirabai Chanu's victory tweet. The caption of the tweet read, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer. @chrishemsworth".

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Hemsworth replied to the tweet congratulating Mirabai Chanu for her Gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and called her and legend and worthy to pick Thor's hammer.

Hemsworth's tweet read, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won India's first Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category leading by whopping 29kg from the Silver medallist Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (Mauritius).

Indian squad is touching new heights at the 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham. So far India has bagged 20 medals across 16 different sports; 6 Gold, 7 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Indian weightlifters have performed extremely well winning India a total of 10 medals (3 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 bronze). India also won Gold medals in Table Tennis, Lawn Bowls and Para-powerlifting. Other sports in which Indian athletes won medals include Judo, Badminton, Squash and Athletics.