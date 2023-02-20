Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the teams of ‘Operation Dost’ who are involved in rescue operation in Turkey and tried to keep them motivated saying ‘You have done great service to humanity, made India proud’.

We have to strengthen our identity as world's best relief and rescue team, PM Modi told National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army personnel and other organizations and added, “India has strengthened its identity in last few years as a country of self-sufficiency which also selflessly help other countries."

“We consider world a family, see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis."

In a tweet, Modi said their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable.

Interacting with personnel involved in #OperationDost in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable. https://t.co/D80SShsFn3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

On February 6th, 2023, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's southeast and neighbouring Syria, resulting in the loss of over 45,000 lives and leaving more than one million people homeless. In response to the catastrophe, India launched Operation Dost to provide aid to the affected regions.

India sent significant amounts of relief materials to both Turkey and Syria, including a mobile hospital, specialised search and rescue teams, and emergency medical equipment such as portable ECG machines and patient monitors. In addition to this, three self-sustaining teams of the NDRF, consisting of over 150 specially trained personnel and their dogs, as well as specialised vehicles and supplies, were deployed to Turkey.

The NDRF teams rendered assistance in rescue operations at Gaziantep while the medical team set up a field hospital in Iskenderun, which was able to run medical, surgical, and emergency wards, X-ray labs, and medical stores. India's Army field hospital in Hatay, Turkey, also began functioning and treating patients.

Despite the US sanctions against Syria, India continued to provide emergency medical equipment and aid to the country, in adherence to the G-20 mantra of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," which underlines the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in times of crisis.

