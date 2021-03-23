If you have been smoking on your train journeys, then you need to be alert as it might cost you dearly. The Indian Railways is mulling stringent action including the arrest of travellers against those found smoking in trains, news agency PTI reported. This comes after the probe into the recent fire incident in one of the Shatabdi Express coaches found cigarette stubs to be the immediate cause behind the incident. The fire incident had occurred on 13 March near Raiwala in Uttarakhand.

"The railways will crack down on smoking in trains. The fire most likely started in one of the toilets and initial investigations revealed that the fire was in all probability caused by simmering cigarettes/ beedi thrown in the dustbin. The continuous airflow in a fast-moving train would have fanned it.

"We are contemplating severe penalties. In some cases, even arrests can be made for causing damage to public railway property and risking the lives of others to deter irresponsible and errant persons," PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to ₹100.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a meeting with Railway Board members and general managers of zones asked them to take proactive steps towards sensitising passengers against smoking in trains and also urged that erring passengers need to be deterred from causing risks to others by smoking in trains.













