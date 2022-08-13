'You may think I am a dreamer': RBI deputy gov expects this for Indian economy

India will become the second largest economy by 2031 if it strikes a growth rate of 11%, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Dr Michael Debabrata Patra. Even if the country's growth slows down to 4-5% in 2040-50, India has the potential to become the largest economy of the world by 2060. Patra believes if India can capitalise on its opportunities and overcomes the challenges, then the country "will bend time". Patra explained four challenges and overcoming them will pave the way for India to achieve an 11% growth rate in the coming years.

