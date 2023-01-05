You need to have a voice and voice it, says Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh

She said that young people don't trust advertisements anymore. They trust authenticity and that authenticity comes from having a voice and voicing it.
Sugar Cosmetics CEO and founder and Shark Tank India judge Vinneta Singh said that personal brand is important because the way people consume content in social media.
In a podcast with Tanmay Bhatt, she said that one doesn't have a option but to have a personal brand.
"I don't think you have an option but to have a personal brand, " Vineeta said.
"People are spending 7-8 hours on their mobile phone/ devices. I used to be a introvert but then I remember one time I just posted something and suddenly journalists were calling. And if this helps the business then why not," she added.
She said that young people don't trust advertisements anymore. They trust authenticity and that authenticity comes from having a voice and voicing it.
"Extend that to 2022, there is no option, you have to have a voice because young people they don't trust ads. They trust authenticity. So a brand is equal to authenticity which comes from your voice. And you need to have a voice and voice it," she added.
However, boAt founder Aman Gupta said that it personal brand might not translate into sales. He said that Indian customer is 'smart' and will buy what they decide.
"Brand popularity happens but does that affect the purchase decision. I don't think so," he said.
Recently, Vineeta Singh faced flak on social media as users pointed out that the judges show rejected the pitch of two entrepreneurs because they represented a cosmetics brand. They refused to invest in "friend's rival business".
Namita Thapar, another judge at Shark Tank India show and d Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director took to Twitter and said, ‘if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets’
Taking to Twitter, Thapar said, being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me.
