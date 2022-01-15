You should not intentionally catch Omicron variant: Harsh Goenka explain why

India's Omicron tally surged to 6,041 on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

While social media has been a boon in times of isolation during this pandemic for many, the platforms have also seen several unverified and often dangerous claims about coronavirus circulating in the last two years.

So, not out of character, when the new Omicron variant of coronavirus was discovered, opinions that may be harmful started floating around in some corners of the internet.

After preliminary data showed that Omicron does not cause infections that are as severe as Delta, some people thought that it was better to get infected by it, since it would build immunity and "get it over with".

But as should be obvious, scientists and experts have advised against it.

New portal CNN has published an extensive story, listing out reasons why people should not deliberately catch the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Quoting them, Indian businessman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to also say let his followers know that it is a bad idea to catch Covid-19 intentionally.

"Why you shouldn't intentionally catch Omicron: 1. It can be life threatening, just a lower chance 2. Possibility of long Covid 3. Passing it to unvaccinated children 4. The health care system can get further stressed 5. Don't mess with Mother Nature," wrote Goenka.

Some of his followers replied to the post in support of him.

"Yes the possibility of long covid is very much there .. I am still unable to get over this unusual fatigues and chills in the body .my body isn't the same .. Today is 16th day (sic)," said one person.

"And it's widespread,coming from all types of people,vaxxed & boosted & anti-vaxxers,You'd be crazy to try to get infected with http://this.It's like playing with dynamite.People are talking about omicron like it's a bad cold,It is not. It's a life-threatening disease (sic)," wrote another.

This comes even as reports of hospital overcrowding due to the Omicron-drive latest Covid wave have started coming from around the world.

According to a Bloomberg report, Omicron is so contagious that it is deluging hospitals with patients at a moment of severe staff shortages. That combination risks eroding the advantages of omicron's oft-touted milder symptoms compared to previous versions of Covid.

India's Omicron tally surged to 6,041 on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

