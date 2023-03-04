‘You weren’t nice guys in movie’: Jaishankar's RRR jibe at former British PM Tony Blair2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- The Union Minister was talking about the complexities around the India-UK relationship during annual Raisina Dialouge in New Delhi
Telugu film ‘RRR’ continue to remain in limelight with references around the movie echoing in power circles now. During the Raisina Dialogue 2023, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar took a humorous jibe at the colonial era and told the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair “...if I put it delicately, you weren’t the nice guys in the movie", evoking laughter from the audience.
