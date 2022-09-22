‘You will never be able to finish me’: Devendra Fadnavis tells Uddhav Thackeray

'You (Uddhav Thackeray) tried your best along with the Congress and the NCP. You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later,' Devendra Fadnavis said
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has attacked former state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he will never be able to finish him ever. According to ANI news agency, Fadnavis said, "You tried your best along with the Congress and the National Congress Party (NCP). You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later".
Further reminding the 2019 break in an alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, "In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP".
"No matter how bad your adversaries want. Whatever is written in the destiny will only happen," Fadnavis added.
Further Fadnavis countered Thackeray's suggestion that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena resign and face civic and Assembly polls "within a month".
Fadnavis asked if Thackeray's legislators had resigned and faced the electorate afresh after he broke the alliance with the BJP post the 2019 Assembly polls and joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
Queried on raids by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and arrests of 20 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists across the state during the day, Fadnavis said it was coordinated action by the agency and it would not be appropriate to speak on it now.
Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray had attacked the BJP and said, "I challenge Amit Shah that if you have guts, hold the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) polls in a month and also state Assembly elections." Hitting back, Fadnavis said Thackeray's speech "reflected his disappointment". "We got elected legitimately. Why did he and his party, which won in alliance with us, not tender their resignations before joining hands with the Congress, NCP? You should have had the courage to get re-elected and then go with the Congress-NCP," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis also said the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP have tried to finish him politically for the past several years but would not be able to do so.
