‘You will never be able to finish me’: Devendra Fadnavis tells Uddhav Thackeray

Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray had attacked the BJP and said, "I challenge Amit Shah that if you have guts, hold the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) polls in a month and also state Assembly elections." Hitting back, Fadnavis said Thackeray's speech "reflected his disappointment". "We got elected legitimately. Why did he and his party, which won in alliance with us, not tender their resignations before joining hands with the Congress, NCP? You should have had the courage to get re-elected and then go with the Congress-NCP," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis also said the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP have tried to finish him politically for the past several years but would not be able to do so.