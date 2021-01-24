You will soon be able to download your voter ID card: Details here

On the occasion of 11th National Voters' Day (NVD), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on mobile phone or personal computer.

The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said, according to a PTI report.

"Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode already.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.

The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission. President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised in New Delhi by ECI. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and the President shall grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan, according to an official release. Prasad will grace the function as the Guest of Honour.

The theme for this year's NVD 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed', envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on the ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of ECI, i.e. 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

With inputs from PTI





