You will soon be able to download your voter ID card: Details here

The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission. President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised in New Delhi by ECI. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and the President shall grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan, according to an official release. Prasad will grace the function as the Guest of Honour.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}