‘You'd be jailed in Maha, UP’: Priyank Kharge's jibe at BJP states as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags bad Bengaluru roads

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently reignited the debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure by sharing a visiting foreign executive's critical comments on the city's roads and garbage, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to say the city deserves collective effort, not constant criticism.

Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil also acknowledged the problems and said fixing them would require time. They called for "collective effort" to improve the city.

Taking to 'X' to highlight the city's infrastructure problems, Shaw said, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?'"

She tagged CM Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. The Congress government of Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has come under criticism over the poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city.

Reacting to Shaw's post, Minister Priyank Kharge acknowledged that every developing city faces challenges, whether it is San Francisco, London, or Bengaluru, and said overcoming them, addressing the needs of the people, and attracting investments is important. "It is the prime responsibility of the government, and we will do it," he added.

Kharge defended the state government's tolerance for criticism, saying that prominent figures post such comments because the government views them as constructive and responds positively.

"As we hear the concerns, they do such posts. Is it possible with other governments? Let them do it in Maharashtra or UP. Where will you be if you make constructive criticism? You will be in jail. If you do it in Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra, you will be trolled on social media, alleging the state has been insulted. But here we will respond positively and work on it. It's our responsibility," he told reporters here.

Kharge attributed the recent increase in potholes to "unprecedented rains" and "continuous rains" over the preceding six weeks and said work is ongoing to fix them.

Deserves collective effort: Shivakumar Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, without making any reference to Shaw's post, said Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions—it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism.

"Yes, challenges exist, but we’re addressing them with focus and urgency. ₹1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10,000 potholes identified, and over 5,000 already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are underway to make Bengaluru more globally competitive," he said in a post on 'X'.

Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the East Corporation alone will now retain ₹1,673 crore of its own revenues to directly improve infrastructure in 50 wards, directly benefiting the city's IT corridors, the Deputy CM said.

"With major works like the CSB (Central Silk Board)–K R Puram redevelopment and Elevated Corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees, and companies alike. Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up—together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united," he added.

I agree with you: Shaw Responding to Shivakumar’s post, Shaw posted: "I agree with you - it’s a collective effort with a mindset of urgency and quality Let’s show everyone how we can fix our city."

Kharge noted that the Greater Bengaluru Authority commissioner is regularly sharing information on how many potholes are being filled.

‘Bengaluru is a growing city’ On traffic congestion, he said, "Bengaluru is a growing city; we are growing at a very fast pace. We grew at a rate of 10.5 per cent last year. We are not saying there are no issues; we are finding solutions. The Deputy CM has said that it is going to take some time to fix the issue."

Responding to a question on repeated posts about infrastructure issues by some prominent personalities, instead of directly approaching the concerned ministers, Kharge said that in task forces set up by various governments, people like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohan Das Pai, and others—who have contributed to creating an ecosystem in Bengaluru—have always been part of discussions.

"Their suggestions have always been taken into account while forming policies. We ministers are just a phone call away to address issues. We cannot prevent anyone from putting up such posts. If everyone works carefully with collective responsibility, such things will reduce," he said.

Kharge said Bengaluru is the fourth-largest technology cluster in the world. “The human resources required here are in high demand globally. Everyone's contribution and cooperation are required to improve the city,” he said.

