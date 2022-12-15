‘You’ll die, if you consume alcohol': Nitish Kumar on Bihar liquor deaths

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that a large number of people have accepted liquor ban in Bihar, however, there are some troublemakers who need to be caught.
A total of 39 people lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Chapra area, according to the news agency ANI. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have directed the officers to identify the troublemakers and nab them.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of 39 people lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Chapra area, according to the news agency ANI. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have directed the officers to identify the troublemakers and nab them.
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament today, the Bihar Chief Minister instructed the police officers not to catch poor, rather people manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business should be nabbed.
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament today, the Bihar Chief Minister instructed the police officers not to catch poor, rather people manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business should be nabbed.
“I have told officers that they shouldn't nab poor. People manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business should be caught. Ready to give ₹1 Lakh to people to start their work. We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," Kumar told media persons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I have told officers that they shouldn't nab poor. People manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business should be caught. Ready to give ₹1 Lakh to people to start their work. We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," Kumar told media persons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that a large number of people have accepted liquor ban in Bihar, however, there are some troublemakers who need to be caught, as per ANI reports.
He said that a large number of people have accepted liquor ban in Bihar, however, there are some troublemakers who need to be caught, as per ANI reports.
Kumar said, “The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them."
Kumar said, “The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them."
He further advised people to be alert as liquor is bad and should not be consumed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further advised people to be alert as liquor is bad and should not be consumed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Even when there was no liquor ban here, people died due to spurious liquor -even in other states. People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die," he stated, as quoted by ANI.
“Even when there was no liquor ban here, people died due to spurious liquor -even in other states. People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die," he stated, as quoted by ANI.
“Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people be explained," Bihar CM added.
“Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people be explained," Bihar CM added.
Bihar BJP leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asked Nitish Kumar to review the state's prohibition policy, arguing that it has failed because the illegal sale of fake alcohol has led to an increase in crimes associated with it and frequent deaths.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bihar BJP leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asked Nitish Kumar to review the state's prohibition policy, arguing that it has failed because the illegal sale of fake alcohol has led to an increase in crimes associated with it and frequent deaths.