Minor girl gets locked in school, found next morning with head trapped in window grills

An 8-year-old girl in Odisha was trapped overnight in her classroom with her head stuck in iron bars. She was rescued the next morning by community members. Similar incidents in Agra and Bihar prompted action from local officials.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated23 Aug 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Young girl endures nightmare as her head wedged in window grills all night (Representational image)
A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha’s Keonjhar district after an 8-year-old girl was discovered next morning with head trapped overnight between iron window bars in a school classroom, News18 reported.

The Class 2 student, identified as Jyotsna Dehuri, had attended her regular classes at the Government Upper Primary School in Anjar village, under Banspal block, on 21 August. However, at the end of the school day around 4 pm, teachers and staff locked up the building, unaware that Jyotsna was still inside.

Alone and scared, Jyotsna attempted to wriggle through a classroom window secured with iron bars. Her body managed to slip through, but her head got stuck between the grills, leaving her trapped and dangling from the window throughout the night.

Girl safe after being rushed to hospital

It wasn’t until about 9 am the following day that the school cook arrived and noticed her. Community members and her relatives quickly gathered and managed to bend the metal bars to release her.

She was promptly rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors informed she was safe and in stable condition, the report added.

Responding firmly to the oversight, local officials suspended the acting headmaster, Mahanta. The School and Mass Education Department assured that the child is now receiving proper medical treatment and is out of harm’s way.

Previous similar incidents

A nearly identical incident occurred in Primary school in Agra last month when a Class III student named Gaurav Kumar, 7, was inadvertently locked inside his classroom after school hours, TOI report said. In a frantic bid to escape, he tried to wriggle through a window fitted with iron bars but his neck got stuck. Local villagers eventually broke open the gate and cut through the bars to rescue him.

Another account from in Bihar's Katihar last month confirms the same scenario where a student from Class III fell asleep, was locked inside, and ended up trapped by the neck in the window grills, according to Aajtak. Concerned villagers intervened and finally extricated him by cutting through the iron bars.

 
