Poorer respondents reported being subject to unfair behaviour, even on grounds other than economic class, more than richer respondents. Over 50% of respondents belonging to households with incomes less than ₹25,000 per month said they had faced unfair treatment based on their gender, language, physical appearance and the state or region they hailed from. The share of respondents from richer households (income more than ₹60,000 per month) reporting discrimination on such grounds was much lower. But more than half of those belonging to affluent households said they had experienced unfair treatment based on gender. Young people in tier-I cities (with population above 5 million) reported facing lower discrimination compared to those in smaller towns. The survey suggests this trend to hold on all grounds other than gender.