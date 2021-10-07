Young Indians’ priorities change towards sex, intimacy: Bumble survey

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown curbs have changed the dating game for single Indians with partner priorities seeing a seismic shift, besides shaping the way single people in India are approaching sex and intimacy, according to a recent report by dating app Bumble.

India had the highest percentage of Bumble users (34%) respond that they are more open to exploration when it comes to sex compared to the US, the UK, Australia and Canada, the app said.

The insights are based on a survey conducted on the Bumble app in Australia, the US, and the UK, Canada and India in July and a nationwide survey commissioned by Bumble and conducted by YouGov with a sample of 2,003 single adults across India in June.

About 65% of single Indians claim the pandemic has changed their approach to sex and intimacy. More than one in three (37%) people surveyed claimed they were being more open to sharing their boundaries and desires with someone they are dating right now. About one in three (33%) people have ‘locked down’ and started living with someone they met on a dating app since the second wave hit India in March.

Nearly half of Indians surveyed on Bumble (47%) said they are feeling more confident about what they want and need from a sexual partner, with the app seeing an increased openness to sexual experimentation. Over half of Bumble users (60%) surveyed in India indicated that they were looking to be more sexually active following ease in lockdown restrictions.

Daters are prioritising compatibility now more than ever, as people start dating in real life with increased confidence in what they are truly looking for in a sexual partner. People are also expressing an increased openness to communicating their boundaries and desires when it comes to sexual health and preferences. Over a quarter of Bumble users surveyed in India (26%) indicated that they are planning to express their sexuality differently now compared to a year ago.

The report also suggests that there has been a shift in the way people are approaching sex and intimacy in India with over half (51%) of those surveyed responding that they were doing something different when it comes to sex and intimacy this year.

“We’re seeing a trend of single people in India being more intentional when it comes to dating, with over half of daters surveyed indicating that they are focused on trying to find a partner that’s right for them. In fact, 13% of our Bumble community in India responded that they’ve added more steps to screen potential partners. People are more intentional now when they interact with potential partners, and focused on compatibility," Samarpita Samaddar, communications director, Bumble India said in a statement.

