A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir has composed a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Kashmir valley on Thursday. It is PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The Prime Minister has landed in Srinagar where he will unveil development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore and address a public meeting.

Hailing from the valley's Anantnag district, Imran Aziz, in his song for PM Modi is seen praising the Prime Minister for raising the honour of Kashmir by his visit. The singer also adds that PM Modi has won hearts in Kashmir. Aziz, in his songs, said that PM Modi has transformed Gujarat, and now he will do the same in Kashmir.

LG Manoj Sinha welcomed PM Modi to Srinagar "on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir." "In the last 10 years, the development of Jammu and Kashmir has been PM Modi's priority. Today, J&K is shining with pride. For the last 3 decades, the valley of Kashmir was bled to death by terrorism and injustice and today the flag of peace and development is flying high here under your leadership..."

PM Modi, on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: “Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance."

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme and dedicate to nation about ₹5000 crore worth programme for boosting agri-economy in the union territory.

The Prime Minister will also launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than ₹1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

In addition to this, he will also distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. The last time the prime minister was in the Kashmir Valley was over five years ago in February 2019 ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!