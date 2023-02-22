Young Professional Scheme: UK announces 2,400 visas for Indians. eligibility criteria and how to apply? Details here
The Young Professionals Visa will allow Indians to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months. They can exit and enter the visa at any time while their visa is valid.
The UK government on Tuesday invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme. According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria.
