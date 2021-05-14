Young urban Indians opt for local brands, immunity boosters, digital pay: report

Groceries and snacks have seen a rise in online fulfilment by more than 3 times of base. While food-delivery is still largely online, there has been a recent shift and a continuation of food service consumption offline due to the rise of home-cooks. The fashion ‘apparel and footwear’ along with jewellery is still largely offline. Make-up and personal care products saw a rise of 40% in its online fulfilment, prompting people to discover new portals and brands online in this space.