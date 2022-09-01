‘Youngsters avoiding marriages to enjoy free life': Kerala HC2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM IST
- The Kerala court also noted that the current mindset regarding marriages has also led to a rise in live-in relationships
Listen to this article
Kerala High Court on Thursday lamented over the rising disinterest in marriages among youngsters. The court expressed concern that the younger generation is considering marriage as an "evil" and was avoiding it to "enjoy free life", according to a report by Live Law. Besides the court also noted that the current mindset regarding marriages has also led to a rise in live-in relationships.