Kerala High Court on Thursday lamented over the rising disinterest in marriages among youngsters. The court expressed concern that the younger generation is considering marriage as an "evil" and was avoiding it to "enjoy free life", according to a report by Live Law. Besides the court also noted that the current mindset regarding marriages has also led to a rise in live-in relationships.

A bench of Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas made the remarks on the sanctity of the institution of marriage.

As per the Live Law, the judges said that the southern state, which was once famous for 'well knot family bondage' was now witnessing the trend to break the 'nuptial tie' on 'flimsy' or 'selfish' ground.

"When warring couples, deserted children, and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, no doubt it will adversely affect the tranquility of our social life, and our society will have a stunted growth," the judges said on Thursday.

Further, the judges said that the current generation's men have changed the meaning of the "WIFE' word to 'Worry Invited for Ever', substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment for Ever'.

They said that the consumer culture of 'Use and Throw' have influenced the matrimonial relationship.

"Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say goodbye when they fell apart," the bench added.

The Kerala High Court's statement was delivered in a matrimonial appeal filed by a husband seeking a divorce.

According to the Live Law report, the husband had filed an OP (Divorce) before the Family Court at Alappuzha on the ground of matrimonial cruelty. The petitioner, represented by Advocates Mathew Kuriakose, J. Krishnakumar, and Moni George stated that the wife picked up quarrels on trivial matters alleging the husband had illicit relationships with other women. The couple had three daughters and were married as per Christian rites.

The husband alleged that due to his wife's abnormal behaviour, he became mentally stressed and physically ill, hence filed the divorce petition.

The respondents represented by Advocates J John Prakash, P Pramel, Nimmi Shaji, and Balasubramaniam R contended that the husband was concocting reasons to keep himself away.

However, the court said that if the wife had unreasonable grounds to suspect the chastity or fidelity of the husband and questions him, or expresses deep pain, such behaviour cannot be termed as 'behavioural; abnormality'. "It is a natural human conduct of a normal wife," the bench said.

The court observed, "Mere quarrels, ordinary wear, and tear of matrimonial relationships or casual outburst of some emotional feelings cannot be treated as cruelties warranting a divorce".