‘Youngsters avoiding marriages to enjoy free life': Kerala HC

According to the Live Law report, the husband had filed an OP (Divorce) before the Family Court at Alappuzha on the ground of matrimonial cruelty. The petitioner, represented by Advocates Mathew Kuriakose, J. Krishnakumar, and Moni George stated that the wife picked up quarrels on trivial matters alleging the husband had illicit relationships with other women. The couple had three daughters and were married as per Christian rites.

