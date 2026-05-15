‘Youngsters like cockroaches’: CJI Surya Kant raps lawyer filing contempt plea, calls out ‘parasites in society who...’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, reportedly saying on Friday that they go on to "become" media, social media and RTI activists and start attacking the system.

CJI Surya Kant made the comment while reprimanding a lawyer, taking objection to the language used by him on social media.

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Advocate Sanjay Dubey had filed a petition seeking contempt of court action over the Delhi High Court's delay in implementing the Senior Advocate designation guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported.

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Why did SC pull up the advocate? According to PTI, the CJI was pulling up a lawyer for "pursuing" the designation of senior advocate. The court refused to entertain the plea and took objection to the language advocate Dubey used on social media.

"Let people understand the kind of language you're using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession," the CJI was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

"Is a senior advocate tag a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for your participation in the justice system?" Justice Bagchi asked.

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"The entire world may be eligible to become senior [advocate], but at least you are not entitled," the bench told the petitioner lawyer, as per PTI.

The bench also questioned if the petitioner had any other litigation. "Is this the conduct of a person who seeks to be designated as a senior advocate?" the bench asked.

According to PTI, it said that a senior advocate designation is conferred on a person and is not to be pursued.

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‘Youngsters like cockroaches…’ The bench said there were already "parasites" in society who attack the system and asked the petitioner whether he wanted to join hands with them.

The CJI reportedly told the advocate, "If you people do not have any respect, do you expect outsiders to give you respect? There are already parasites in society who attack the system. And you want to join hands with them?

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“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone...,” CJI Surya Kant was quoted by Live Law as saying.

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"And you people file contempt petitions because the High Court is not taking up something. Rubbish!" the CJI said, as per Bar and Bench.

"I am extremely sorry if I have hurt you, my lord," Dubey, the petitioner, said as he eventually proceeded to withdraw the plea.

‘Lawyers with fake degrees’ The Supreme Court also flagged the issue of the burgeoning number of lawyers with fake degrees.

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The Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also remarked during the hearing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should ideally look into the issue of "lawyers with fake degrees".

"Thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees. The CBI needs to do something," CJI Surya Kant remarked.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Youngsters like cockroaches’: CJI Surya Kant raps lawyer filing contempt plea, calls out ‘parasites in society who...’