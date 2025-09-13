‘Your 3-hr PIT STOP is tokenism’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PM Modi on his Manipur visit

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Manipur trip is "tokenism" and a "grave insult" to the people of the state. Kharge termed Modi's first visit to Manipur in two years, since the 2023 ethnic violence broke a "3-hour pit stop",

Kharge's comments came ahead of PM Modi's Manipur visit. PM Modi travelled by road to the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur from the capital, Imphal, amid heavy rains.

Kharge accused Modi of organising a grand welcome ceremony for himself and claimed that it "is a cruel prick" to the wounds of those still suffering.

"In the words of your own... Where is your Rajdharma?" Kharge asked on X just before the start of Modi's Manipur visit.

"Narendra Modi ji, your 3-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion -- it's farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to wounded people. Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!" the Congress chief said in his post on X.

Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal and address a public function.

"864 days of violence:-- 300 lives lost, 67,000 displaced, 1,500 plus injured. You made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens," Kharge said.

For over two years now, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people.

The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and imposition of Governor's rule.

Churachandpur and Imphal worst-hit Churachandpur and Imphal, where PM Modi will address rallies, are the two worst-hit areas during ethnic clashes in Manipur. On Thursday, Churachandpur witnessed fresh clashes. Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised and removed decorations prepared for PM Modi’s event.

"Your last visit to Manipur? January 2022 — for elections! Your 'Double Engine' has bulldozed the innocent lives of Manipur. You and Home Minister Amit Shah's gross incompetence and complicity in betraying all communities was shielded from scrutiny, by imposing President's Rule in the state. Violence still continues," he said.

He claimed that the BJP was responsible for maintaining law and order in the state, and now the Union government is again dithering.

"Not to forget, that is your government which is responsible for National Security and border patrol. This hush-hush pit stop isn't repentance. It's not even guilt. You are organising a grand welcome ceremony for yourself.

It is a cruel prick to the wounds of those still suffering because of your own abdication of basic constitutional responsibilities!" Kharge said.

Oppn targeted PM Modi The opposition has targeted PM Modi, saying that he is visiting after two years and did not go to the place when it was burning every other day for months. Rahul Gandhi said the visit was welcomed but added that at present, the issue of ‘vote theft’ across states was more important.

Speaking with reporters in Wayanad, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the PM and said he should have visited the state long before.

Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!

"I am glad that he has decided, after two years, that it is worth visiting (Manipur). He should have gone long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to continue for so long and for so many people to be killed. That has not been the tradition of prime ministers in India," she said.