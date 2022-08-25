Your allergies can protect you from Covid-192 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM IST
- A research suggests that people having any kind of allergies are less likely to have coronavirus
Listen to this article
Scientists have established a range of risk factors for serious illnesses with Covid, like obesity, several underlying health conditions, and High body mass index. However, some factors might make someone less likely to contract Covid. Research suggests that people having any kind of allergies are less likely to have coronavirus.