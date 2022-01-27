The Centre formally handed over Air India airline to Tata Group on Thursday, months after the conglomerate emerged as the winner for debt-ridden Maharaja.

The government had been trying to sell the national airline, but failed to find any suitable buyer due its huge debt. Then last year in October, Tata subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd successfully bid for Air India - it was a historic moment for the group as the airline was originally founded by Tata and was flying back to home decades after being nationalised in 1953.

However, much had changed in these decades as a successful airlines had now turned into a debt machine with crores of debt piling up every day under the government.

Today, when the government announced that formalities of handing over the airline had been completed and the new owner was now Tata, the group posted an emotional message on Twitter: "Your arrival was much awaited".

The Tata Group also announced the completion of the transaction for the purchase of Air India from the government. “The Tata group takes over management and control of the airline, starting today," it said.

The transaction covers three entities – Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS. Air India is India’s flag carrier and premier full-service airline. Air India Express is a low-cost carrier.

Air India SATS provides a comprehensive suite of ground handling and cargo handling services.

On the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said: “We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata group, and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS to our Group, and look forward to working together."

Tata Group Founder JRD Tata had originally launched the airline in 1932 as the nation's first carrier, flying mail between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay. It was nationalised in 1953.

The Finance Ministry said the Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed with the government receiving a consideration of ₹2,700 crore from Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The government has retained debt of ₹15,300 crore in Air India and Air India Express Ltd (AIXL) while 100 per cent shares of Air India, AIXL and the national carrier's 50 per cent shareholding in AISATS have been transferred to Talace.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India has concluded successfully with transfer of 100% shares of Air India to Talace along with management control.

"A new board, led by the strategic partner, takes charge of Air India," Pandey said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.