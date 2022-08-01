The idea of positive pay entails a procedure for verifying important information on cheques with significant values. In order to complete this process, the cheque’s issuer must send SBI specific information via SMS, mobile app, internet banking, or ATMs. CTS sends the drawee bank a minimum set of information about the cheque, including the date, beneficiary/payee information, amount, and so on. CTS then compares that information to the information on the submitted cheques.