Your booze could cost more in Delhi this festive season: Here’s why

Liquor prices may increase in the national capital ahead of the festive season, with the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government planning to raise excise duty and retail margins to boost revenue under its new excise policy, The Indian Express reported.

The policy is likely to be notified in October, according to the report.

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The government is also planning to increase excise duty. Under the current system, excise duty on liquor in Delhi is levied across different Wholesale Price (WSP) slabs and varies depending on the type of liquor. For instance, the duty on Indian spirits ranges from 30% to 300%. Any increase in these slabs is likely to raise the tax component of liquor prices.

Excise duty to be increased too “If excise duty is increased, liquor prices will also increase,” the report quoted an official as saying.

“The final draft of the new excise policy is ready,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

Last week, Delhi Excise Commissioner Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. Once his replacement is appointed, the draft proposal will be sent to the Delhi Cabinet and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for final approval, according to the report.

If excise duty is increased, liquor prices will also increase.

The Delhi government plans to notify the new policy in October, ahead of the peak festive season.