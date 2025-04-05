Your box of jewellery may not be secure in flight. THIS case may be a warning sign

A logistics company, which specialises in transporting precious jewellery, securely packed and sealed a box of gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹17 lakh.

To ensure faster delivery, the company opted to send the package on a passenger flight instead of using air freight, an officer said.

The package was parceled off on a Chennai-Mumbai flight on December 8, the Hindustan Times reported. It arrived in Mumbai as scheduled.

But when an employee opened it, one of the parcels was empty, the report stated.

As the matter came to light, an FIR was registered by the airport police against unknown persons for theft. An investigation was also launched to find the culprit.

Meanwhile, the company contacted its Chennai office. CCTV footage was reviewed, and airport staff were questioned. There was, however, no signs of tampering or foul play, the Hindustan Times reported.

The matter took a shocking turn when authorities at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said that a person had "managed to steal the jewellery during transit".

The company then approached the airport police, who have now launched a full-scale probe into the matter.