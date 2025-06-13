Your building’s digital infra will be rated. But who will pay?

“We reiterate our submission that the DCI implementation should be backed by the law. For instance, RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) Act does not cover DCI at present. Mandating digital connectivity inside the buildings and ensuring that this is available to all licensed Telecom Service Providers on non-discriminatory basis should be incorporated in the Model builder-buyer agreement prescribed by RERA for covering it under the jurisdiction of this Act and its enforceability by the RERA," Jio wrote in a separate submission to Trai on the subject.