‘Your daughter is…’: What caller told raped-murdered Kolkata doctor’s parents on the night of incident

A forensic team from CFSL conducted a test on Sanjay Roy, while the CBI investigated Dr. Sandip Ghosh. The Indian Medical Association suspended Dr. Ghosh amid the investigation.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: The case centres on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.
Kolkata doctor rape case: The case centres on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. (PTI)

The parents of the Kolkata doctor, who was tragically raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, received three phone calls from a hospital employee on the night of the incident. However, the caller refused to diclose exactly what had happened to the student.

An India Today report cited, during the first call, the assistant superintendent of RG Kar Hospital urged the parent to come to the hospital immediately. “Your daughter is not well. Can you please come to the hospital immediately?”

When the victim's father requested more information, the man explained that she was unwell and being admitted to the hospital. When the father continued to seek details, the man responded that the doctors would explain the situation

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee clarifies ‘if Bengal burns’ remark, ‘did not threaten doctors’

In the second call, he said her condition was very critical.

And in the next call, the caller said, "She might have committed suicide or died. The police are here. We are at the hospital, in front of everyone, making this call".

CBI reaches Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached the Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the Trainee doctor at the college.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

Also Read | Countless rapes forgotten since Nirbhaya: President reacts to Kolkata incident

The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday also suspended the membership of Kolkata's former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month. In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Your daughter is…’: What caller told raped-murdered Kolkata doctor’s parents on the night of incident

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue