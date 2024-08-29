The parents of the Kolkata doctor, who was tragically raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, received three phone calls from a hospital employee on the night of the incident. However, the caller refused to diclose exactly what had happened to the student.

An India Today report cited, during the first call, the assistant superintendent of RG Kar Hospital urged the parent to come to the hospital immediately. “Your daughter is not well. Can you please come to the hospital immediately?”

When the victim's father requested more information, the man explained that she was unwell and being admitted to the hospital. When the father continued to seek details, the man responded that the doctors would explain the situation

In the second call, he said her condition was very critical.

And in the next call, the caller said, "She might have committed suicide or died. The police are here. We are at the hospital, in front of everyone, making this call".

CBI reaches Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached the Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the Trainee doctor at the college.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.