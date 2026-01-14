‘Your detailed account does not…’: Author Neelesh Misra hits back at IndiGo over alleged mistreatment of his daughter

Author Neelesh Misra was left fuming over IndiGo's response after he accused the budget airline of mistreating his 10-year-old daughter during her solo journey as an unaccompanied minor. Alleging how the carrier's “detailed account doesn’t address any of the concerns I raised,” Misra advised “parents sending their children unaccompanied to be mindful.”

“I understand your need to defend your employee and your protocols. It is predictable. Your detailed account doesn’t address any of the concerns I raised. That said, I don’t wish to waste any of your or others users’ social media time. I would only advise parents sending their children unaccompanied to be mindful of this. I came to know of this behaviour because I had handed my daughter a basic feature phone for an emergency during her travel,” Misra wrote on X after IndiGo responded to his initial complaint.

Misra's latest post comes after IndiGo conducted an internal review and followed up with a detailed response asserting that his daughter “was cared for and assisted throughout her journey, with our teams remaining courteous, attentive and supportive at all times.”

What exactly happened? In a post on X, Misra alleged that an IndiGo cabin crew member made several rude and demeaning remarks to his daughter while she was travelling alone from Lucknow to Goa.

Quoting the attendant, Misra said that his daughter was referred to as a “finicky eater” and was told, “Don’t you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!”

What did IndiGo say? Following the internal review, IndiGo said that under its Unaccompanied Minor (UMNR) protocol, the child remained under continuous supervision at every stage of the journey.

IndiGo also claimed that as departure time approached, Misra’s daughter wanted to visit a few food outlets.