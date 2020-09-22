Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India: PM Modi at IIT convocation

The future of a country is what its youth think today and this is the time to be future-ready, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready. In the last few days, you may have discussed the National Education Policy (NEP). It is for the youth of 21st-Century who will lead the country and make India a global leader in science and technology," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing.

"Under NEP 2020, education and examination will not be a burden. Multiple exits and entry option have been given in NEP. Under NEP, students will read about technology through technology. Through this policy, admission and assessment will be done through technology," he added.

PM Modi hoped that the IIT students who got their PhD will continue to do research for the new ideas and betterment of the country.

"Our youth will learn from the technology and innovate new technology. For IIT students, there are infinite possibilities, you have to think about how will you revitalise the field of technology. To increase research, the National Research Foundation (NRF) is proposed under NEP. It will co-ordinate with funding organisations and will provide funds for research. The research will be implemented through it. Closed links will be established between research and governance," PM Modi said.

"I am happy that 300 students will get their PhD today. I am of the view that research will become a habit for you. You have to research for the new ideas and betterment of the country and I hope you will do so," he added.

PM Modi further requested IIT administration to develop a Centre for Disaster Management studies. "It will help to deal with natural calamities and other situation in the north-east states. National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this vision of beyond boundaries expansion," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the event.

