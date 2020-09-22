Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India: PM Modi at IIT convocation

"The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready. In the last few days, you may have discussed the National Education Policy (NEP). It is for the youth of 21st-Century who will lead the country and make India a global leader in science and technology," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing.