'Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled in the coming years,' says PM Modi in Jammu | 10 key highlights
PM Modi visited Jammu, launched projects worth ₹32,500 crore, distributed appointment letters to 1,500 newly recruited employees, interacted with scheme beneficiaries, and flagged off the first electric train in the Valley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Jammu and launched several development projects worth ₹32,500 crore. The prime minister also launched or laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹13,500 crore across the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message