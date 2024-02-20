Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Jammu and launched several development projects worth ₹32,500 crore. The prime minister also launched or laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹13,500 crore across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi was received at the Jammu airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and prominent BJP leaders including J-K unit president Ravinder Raina.

People in large numbers from across Jammu and Kashmir had thronged the Maulana Azad Stadium for the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.

PM Modi said, "Over 45,000 children enrolled in schools for the first time. Pleased to see girls benefitting the most". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The enthusiasm and clarity with which the people of Jammu and Kashmir were talking to me and telling their experience speak volumes about their happiness and contentment.

Whoever in the country would have been hearing that conversation, his morale would have boosted, his faith would have strengthened," the PM said.

On the upcoming film on Article 370, featuring Yami Gautam, PM Modi said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information".

The prime minister flagged off the first electric train in the Valley and the train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

Here are 10 key highlights from PM Modi's speech in Jammu: "Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families, and youths of the region have suffered due to this mostly," PM Modi said, adding "I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics". PM Modi in Jammu today: Here's what it means politically {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asserting that Article 370, which was scrapped in 2019, was the biggest 'roadblock' in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said that the UT is moving towards overall development now.

PM Modi urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir "to help the BJP win 370 seats and the NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections".

He promised to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed region. "I have full faith in you and we will make 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.' Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years. Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings, and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that a record number of schools, colleges, and universities were established in India in the last 10 years, with 50 new degree colleges set up in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

PM Modi said the common people of Jammu and Kashmir got assurance of social justice mentioned in the Constitution for the first time after the abrogation of Art 370. "There is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world today about a developing Jammu and Kashmir."

Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said, “The government whose priority is the welfare of just one family cannot think of the welfare of common people."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!