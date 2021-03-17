New Delhi: Rising commodity prices are likely to prompt companies to consider another round of price hike on white goods such as air conditioners and television sets this year.

Most companies undertook prices hikes of 4-8% across various products during the first week of January 2021. There is a likelihood of another round of price hikes in April, according to a research note by Motilal Oswal Securities released on Tuesday.

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

“The uptrend in commodity prices continued, with various commodities witnessing a 30-60% year-on-year and 5-15% quarter-on-quarter surge in 4QFY21 till date. For instance, copper, steel, aluminium is up 15%/9/5% quarter-on-quarter. Even plastic prices are seeing a strong upsurge," according to the research note.

“With a strong uptick in commodity prices on a sequential basis, there exists a possibility of price hikes towards the end of Mar'21 or beginning of Apr'21. Our channel checks suggest that underlying retail sales are yet to pick up meaningfully (or match primary sales), but the confidence level is good among dealers, especially for Cooling products. The possibility of a price hike in Apr'21 could lead to strong primary sales for brands by the end of Mar'21, a similar phenomenon which happened towards the end of Dec’20," the report said.

Prices of LED television sets are expected to go up as the cost of open-cell panels in the global markets is up by 35% in the past one month. Since open-cell panels constitute as much as 60% of the TV unit, prices of the commodity have a strong impact on the cost of the product. Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering increasing prices from April this year, according to a report by PTI.

Increasing cost pressures could impact margins of white goods companies, especially those selling air conditioners, in FY22.

“Prior to covid-19, brands resisted price increases, despite import duty hikes as well as depreciation in the rupee v/s the dollar. This is rightly reflected in the decline in margins from peak levels for various companies in the past. Also, white goods have an element of discretion, which allows for postponement of purchases, although not as discretionary as say high ticket size items like 4Ws. We do see risks to FY22E margins for White Goods players, especially ACs," according to the report.

However, in the near term, a strong summer season can offset these risks, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Companies are also seeing higher fuel prices that have a direct impact on transportation costs. Consumer goods company LG said it took price hikes on its air conditioner portfolio in January due to global increase in raw material prices.

Panasonic expects a round of price hike in April on ACs. “Looking at the current commodity price trends, it is highly likely we will see a price hike from April 2021," Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia told Mint in an earlier interview.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via