'Your fear makes me pity you': Opposition leaders lash out at BJP on Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' notification
Amid Apple's warning mails and messages raising concern over possible state-sponsored attack to Opposition leaders, several people have expressed their concern on a possible attack on their privacy
Apple's warning alert to several Opposition leaders has raised concerns about the violation of the privacy of leaders. Politicians like TMC's Mahua Moitra, INC's Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, etc received a message warning them of a possible ‘state-sponsored attack' on their Apple devices to compromise their personal information and details.
"Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far," said Mahua Moitra.
‘Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?,’ tweeted Congress leader Pawan Khera.
“Was notified by Apple late last night that my iPhone linked to my Apple ID is being targeted … I have implemented the on-device remedial measures suggested by Apple and am reaching out to experts as well," wrote Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), on X.
Shive Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government after receiving the same message on her phone.