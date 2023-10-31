Amid Apple's warning mails and messages raising concern over possible state-sponsored attack to Opposition leaders, several people have expressed their concern on a possible attack on their privacy

Apple's warning alert to several Opposition leaders has raised concerns about the violation of the privacy of leaders. Politicians like TMC's Mahua Moitra, INC's Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, etc received a message warning them of a possible 'state-sponsored attack' on their Apple devices to compromise their personal information and details.

The list of recipients of Apple's warning notification is too long and includes high-profile journalists as well. Many of them are known for voicing their opinion against the central government.

Within hours after receiving Apple's warning message, politicians and journalists came down heavily on the BJP. Many termed as the recent attempt to hack phones as another episode of the Pegasus attack.

"Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far," said Mahua Moitra.

‘Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?,’ tweeted Congress leader Pawan Khera.

"Was notified by Apple late last night that my iPhone linked to my Apple ID is being targeted … I have implemented the on-device remedial measures suggested by Apple and am reaching out to experts as well," wrote Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), on X.

Shive Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government after receiving the same message on her phone.

Apart from X posts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the centre alleging it of distracting the attention of the youth. While addressing the media, he said that a number of people in his office received the message. He said that several Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Supriya, Pawan Khera, etc also received this alert.

Soon after the message was received by several iPhone users, many of them opposition leaders and journalists, Apple issued a statement clarifying that the company does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.

"State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future," said Apple in its statement.

