Your grocery bill is about to get even higher. Blame Indonesia.

Indonesia’s cooking oil export ban kicked in from today in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. It adds to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has already plunged the global edible oil market into disarray. Indonesia, the top shipper of palm oil has imposed a sweeping ban on cooking oil exports, covering palm oil products across the value chain. The tropical oil is found everywhere today -- in food, soap, lipstick and even printing ink -- which makes Indonesia’s move important for the world.

