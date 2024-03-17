Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening briefly interrupted the speech of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in an election rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district when a few people climbed on a tower erected for loudspeakers at the ground and urged them to come down.

"There are electric wires. What are you doing there? Your life is precious to us. Please come down. Media persons have taken your photographs. Now come down. Police personnel deployed here, please take care of people. It would be painful for us if something happened wrong," PM Modi said.

Urging the people on the electric poles to come down, the prime minister, on a lighter note, said they could come down as the media had already caught their images.

Besides PM Modi, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also participated in the NDA rally 'Prajagalam'.

'Prajagalam', which translates to 'voice of the public' was the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in the past ten years.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nationwide.

According to the EC's announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13th. The coastal state's elections will take place in just one phase.

