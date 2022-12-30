The WB CM also advised PM Modi to take some rest. "I do not know how to give my condolences message to your family members and others, because mother is no substitute to any other. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work," she said, adding, "Its a very sad day for you but you are coming virtually. It is your great honour and you pay respect through your activities to your mother. Thank you so much."