West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 30 December expressed her condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose mother Hiraben Modi passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad at the age of 99.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 30 December expressed her condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose mother Hiraben Modi passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad at the age of 99.
While addressing a gathering, after PM Modi virtually flagged off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station, Banerjee thanked him for his presence even in his toughest times.
While addressing a gathering, after PM Modi virtually flagged off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station, Banerjee thanked him for his presence even in his toughest times.
She said, "On behalf of West Bengal people I thank you (PM Modi) so much. You have taken trouble to come over here today. And thank you so much for giving me this opportunity."
She said, "On behalf of West Bengal people I thank you (PM Modi) so much. You have taken trouble to come over here today. And thank you so much for giving me this opportunity."
The WB CM also advised PM Modi to take some rest. "I do not know how to give my condolences message to your family members and others, because mother is no substitute to any other. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work," she said, adding, "Its a very sad day for you but you are coming virtually. It is your great honour and you pay respect through your activities to your mother. Thank you so much."
The WB CM also advised PM Modi to take some rest. "I do not know how to give my condolences message to your family members and others, because mother is no substitute to any other. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work," she said, adding, "Its a very sad day for you but you are coming virtually. It is your great honour and you pay respect through your activities to your mother. Thank you so much."
Earlier in the day, PM Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 99. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, shared the news of her demise. "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital", the medical bulletin said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 99. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, shared the news of her demise. "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital", the medical bulletin said.
However, after her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar around 9.30 am, PM Modi virtually flagging off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and aid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.
However, after her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar around 9.30 am, PM Modi virtually flagging off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and aid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.
"Today's Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where 'Vande Mataram' slogan was coined. The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943," he said.
"Today's Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where 'Vande Mataram' slogan was coined. The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943," he said.
"In the 21st century, for rapid development of the country, growth and reform of railways is essential. A nationwide campaign is underway to transform railways," Modi said.
"In the 21st century, for rapid development of the country, growth and reform of railways is essential. A nationwide campaign is underway to transform railways," Modi said.
He added, "I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek forgiveness* from the people of Bengal: PM Modi during the inauguration event of Railway projects that was attended by him virtually."
He added, "I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek forgiveness* from the people of Bengal: PM Modi during the inauguration event of Railway projects that was attended by him virtually."
Vande Bharat Express tickets will be available from 1 January 2023. Charges for EC category will be ₹2,825 and for CC category will be ₹1,565, said NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De.
Vande Bharat Express tickets will be available from 1 January 2023. Charges for EC category will be ₹2,825 and for CC category will be ₹1,565, said NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.